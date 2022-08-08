CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after they say Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company was burglarized earlier this month.

State police report that they were called to a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company, 302 Walton Streer, on Aug. 2 just before 9 p.m. They were able to view security footage of the burglary and are currently investigating.

Reported stolen were a Midea room air conditioner valued at $154, a case of Country Meat beef sticks valued at $118, Survival stream light valued at $149.99, and a $20 white wash bucket.

Anyone with any information can call State Police out of Clearfield 814-857-3800.