Visiting family? Free COVID-19 testing comes to Blair County for the holidays

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free drive-thru only COVID-19 testing site will take place at the Blair County Convention Center surrounding the upcoming holidays.

With the holidays already here and another spent with COVID-19, officials are urging everyone to get tested before sitting around the tree, or dinner table, with friends and family. The testing will also be open after the holidays so you can test to make sure you don’t have it after the holiday gatherings.

Dates & Times

December 2021:

Friday, December 17 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 18 – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 19 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Monday, December 20 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

January 2022:

Monday, January 3 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 6 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Friday, January 7 – 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID. The turnaround time for test results is 24-48 hours. For more information, you call the AMI Testing Call Center at 1-844-522-5952. You are asked to NOT call the Convention Center for information.