Vision Together 2025 is connecting Johnstown, one project at a time

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vision Together 2025 is connecting the city of Johnstown, person by person and project by project.

“The goals of vision are to engage Johnstowners from every walk of life, in all neighborhoods in the planning and growth process…so we want to get people engaged in making decisions in what their communities look like now and how they grow in the future,” said Ryan Kieta, Coordinator for Vision Together 2025.

Vision Together 2025 has only been around for five years but has already made a huge impact on the city.

“In five years, we’ve engaged about 2,500 individuals on over 100 project teams and all of that activity has led to about $20 million in direct cash investment into Johnstown,” said Kieta.

Capture teams are made up of people in the community working on projects like planting trees in neighborhoods to building trails and bike paths, but Kieta says Vision Together 2025 is also a driving force in big picture ideas.

“For example how we address blight in the community, re-thinking historic buildings, those sorts of big picture goals.”

Vision Together 2025 and its teams are primarily funded through state and federal grants, donors and fundraisers.

Amy Bradley with the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce says Vision Together 2025’s work is helping to change the narrative in Johnstown.

“We just want to open people’s eyes either from outside the area that maybe have never been here or people that lived here, maybe left and haven’t been back in a while to say there’s a lot going on.”

Vision Together 2025 is working to become a non-profit so they can further their mission, and part of that is hiring an executive director to lead the charge.

You can find out more information about the position by clicking here.