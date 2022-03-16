CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Vision 2025 is a volunteer-based organization that has created a vision around bettering the Johnstown region is under the microscope.

According to a press release from State Representative Frank Burns office, “After analyzing a trove of new documents that include a “human capital plan” crafted and put in motion by Vision Together 2025, State Representative Frank Burns said his call for public hearings on the nonprofit corporation’s refugee recruitment plan was warranted.

Burns says the information obtained and forwarded to him and other state elected officials by citizen-journalist John Debartola includes Vision Together 2025’s plans and operations.

In a phone interview with WTAJ, citizen journalist John Debartola raised the concern of Vision 2025.

“I question whether or not Vision Together 2025 is a secret government agency working as a quasi alter ego for government officials to use taxpayers’ money to import Afghanistan and Ukrainian refugees to operate under a cloak of darkness and secrecy,” Debartola said.

In response — Vision 2025 President Mike Tedesco, says he doesn’t know what Representative Burns and Debartola are referring to, and says he has no comment.