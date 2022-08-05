CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy was gifted $2,000 to help fund an educational field trip that will teach them more about WWII.

Vision Together 2025 is working with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which administers the Blache Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund, to make a field trip to the U.S. Holocaught Museum in Washington, D.C., a reality for local young people.

“Flood City Youth Fitness Academy believes in the importance of taking youth to educational sites,” Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, said. “We are excited to be able to contribute to this experience for the kids.”

Executive Director of the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy Oscar Cashaw said he is excited about the experience for the children.

“A lot of the kids do not know a lot about it, so it is a big opportunity to expose our youth to the challenges that other cultures and ethnicities have faced throughout history,” Cashaw said. “It is an opportunity to discover the resilience of other ethnic groups, which many of our children are members of minority ethnic groups.”

The Holocaust Museum offers a unique experience for visitors to learn about the situations that occurred during this time. The museum holds artifacts, film, pictures, and oral histories of events that occurred during the Holocaust.

Since its inception in 2005, it’s reported the fund at the Community Foundation has sent thousands of Pennsylvania students to the museum.