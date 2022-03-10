JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nonprofit organization Vision Together 2025 announced Thursday they received a $100,000 donation towards bringing Ukrainian refugees to the Johnstown area.

The grant was reportedly provided by a private donor at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. Vision 2025 said the funds will be used to create a resettlement plan that would welcome Ukrainians and other immigrants to the city.

“I believe the donor chose Vision because they see our organization as a collaborative group who will successfully utilize this funding,” Vision Together 2025 Board Chairman Bill Polacek said. “The current situation in Ukraine continues to be a cruel attack on families, and people are looking for an escape. The donor believes Vision’s forward-thinking will help tie the new residents to jobs, which will create a community ecosystem of filling job openings that have been vacant for a number of years.”

The announcement comes after concerns have been raised by residents and local leaders over previous plans by Vision 2025 to relocate Afghan families to the area. Words have also been exchanged over the matter by State Representative Frank Burns and Vision Together 2025 President and CEO Mike Tedesco.

Burns criticized the organization’s handling of their proposed relocation plan saying Vision 2025 had a “secret plan” that excluded the public and himself. Tedesco fired back saying the controversy was manufactured and based on “racist tropes.” Vision 2025 has pointed to Cambria County’s declining population and numerous unfilled jobs when discussing their plans and said reversing population loss is their number one concern.

“Our intent is to match newcomers with jobs and housing,” Tedesco said. “There are well over 1,000 open jobs in our market, and we all know the situation with housing, so both objectives will come easily. It’s our responsibility to build a framework whereby newcomers can seamlessly resettle into a new job, housing, and start immediately contributing to our regional economy.”

The nonprofit reportedly does not have a start date for their plan and said they will continue to update the public when new information becomes available.