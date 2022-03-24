CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The film festival ‘Lunafest’ returns March 25-27 to benefit Centre Safe, an organization that provides confidential and free resources for people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.

This year the festival highlights work made by women, for women, focusing on stories of inspiration.

“It’s all about empowerment, it’s about support, it’s about connection,” said Ruth Williamson, director of outreach and education for Centre Safe. “This year it’s about seeing different perspectives and how that can change how we see each other, how we see ourselves, and how we make a difference in our community.”

The festival is virtual this year so ticketholders can access the films at any time on Friday through Saturday. On Friday at 7:30 p.m., however, there will be a real-time streaming to engage with other viewers online.

“We can have some discussions: ‘How did it impact you,’ ‘what was it like,’ and ‘how can we share these stories,” said Williamson.

Williamson said the work of Centre Safe wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

“Over 30% of our funding is through community donations,” said Williamson. “Every ticket sale will directly impact the work that we’re doing here in Centre County to make it a safer place for all.”

Virtual Ticket Prices:

General Admission – $15.00

Student – $10.00

Household (3-5 participants) – $25.00

Book Group (6-10 participants) – $30.00

Watchparty Group (10-20 participants) – $50.00

You can find a full list of the films here. The total run time is 80 minutes and is recommended for ages 13 and up.