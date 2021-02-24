Virtual concert to feature local artists & benefit The State Theatre

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Theatre in State College hasn’t hosted a live performance since last March. This Saturday night, February 27 at 7PM, they’ll put on a performance titled “We’re All In This Together” featuring live and pre-recorded performances from nine local artists.

Those artists include: Eric Ian Farmer, Andy Tolins & Richard Sleigh, Tommy Wareham, Ted McCloskey & the HiFi’s, Hannah Bingman, Pure Cane Sugar, LEMONT, Kevin Briggs & Jeremy Frank and mISS mELANIE.

General manager of The State Theatre, Kerry Cavanaugh, says it’s a way to look forward to the return of live music.

“Who knows when that day will finally come, but the one bright spot I keep in my head is, what a fantastic experience it’s going to be when we can have a full band on stage, a full theatre, masks off, drinking beer,” said Cavanaugh.

While the performance can be streamed for free on Facebook & YouTube, they’re accepting donations to offset losses from the past year.

They’ve hosted benefit concerts for local organizations for the past nine years, but for their tenth anniversary, they’re the group who’s in need of the community’s support.

“If we can’t keep our doors open, we’re not gonna have those experiences for our community,” said Cavanaugh.

Donations can be made through their website, PayPal, or Venmo @TSTPA.