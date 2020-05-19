Virtual ceremony for National Poppy Day

(WTAJ) – Memorial day may be around the corner but, National Poppy Day is even closer.

It’s celebrated to honor those who fought for our freedoms on the Friday before Memorial Day.

Though an in-person ceremony cant be celebrated this year, the American Legion Auxiliary will hold a virtual ceremony planned for Friday, May 22nd at 12 p.m.

This watch party will be available for viewing on Facebook.

Several American Legions across the state will be hosting Facebook live ceremonies for Memorial Day.

Donations will also be accepted, all of which go to veterans and their families.

If you would like to donate to the annual poppy drive, you can mail a check to your local American Legion Auxiliary.