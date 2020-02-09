Viral outbreak in cat room at Cambria County Animal Shelter

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to a release from the Humane Society of Cambria County, a viral outbreak within their cat population has been detected.

Effective immediately, all cat adoptions and intakes will cease for the next two weeks during a quarantine period.

Symptoms were detected on the morning of February 8th and three cats were transported to a local veterinarian.

For the safety of the cats and kittens in their care, the Humane Society will temporarily close their cat room to the public to prevent any further spread of the virus.

All cats remain under close supervision by the staff and those infected are all under treatment of veterinarian staff.

The dog room will remain open with dog intake and adoptions functioning as normal.

Anyone looking to place a cat within the next two weeks is encouraged to contact surrounding rescues and shelter.