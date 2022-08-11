DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot.

Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois.

According to the complaint, Ross was riding a motorcycle on Main Street (SR28) in Brockway at what police called a “high rate of speed.” He was followed as he traveled through Brockway before getting on Route 219. It was noted he was reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour. Troopers then activated their lights and sirens.

Ross then reportedly accelerated towards speeds of 120 miles per hour. He traveled SR 255 through numerous townships and the City of DuBois, nearly crashing into another vehicle at one point.

While chasing Ross for nearly 20 minutes, state police report that he ventured back to DuBois and jumped off the moving motorcycle on Robinson Street. He reportedly tried to continue fleeing on foot when he was finally apprehended and taken into custody.

Ross is now facing numerous charges, including fleeing and eluding and drug paraphernalia.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ross also has pending charges from a dispute with a weapon/shots fired back on July 30.

Ross was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.