‘Viking in the Valley:’ Event to support Bedford County emergency responders

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company and the Bedford County Heroes Fund will host the first annual Viking in the Valley Fundraiser event this weekend, which will offer games, prizes and live music.

The Bedford County Heroes Fund is a local non-profit organization that provides financial support for those who serve Bedford County in the fields of emergency services who may be experiencing hardship, according to its website.

This weekend’s free event will take place at the Breezewood Firehall from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

It’s reported Slinger’s Throw House will bring a mobile axe throwing lane, and contestants will compete to be named the “Viking in the Valley.” The champion will even receive a custom forged ave donated by KC Forge. Additionally, awards such as an authentic Viking ale horn will also be given to runners-up.

There will also be live music from Wolfgang Moon, Dave Howsare and Fully Loaded. Food and drinks will be available, too, courtesy of Breezewood Firefighters. Local vendors will be at the event to offer things such as jewelry, nutritional supplements, clothing and painted crafts.

There will be kid-friendly activities, as well. Children will have a chance to make necklaces, have their own special axe throwing, and more.



Furthermore, there will be locally donated baskets and specialty items available for raffle from 5 to 8 p.m. The Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company will also offer a gun raffle and 50/50 the night of the event.

To top off the event will be a moment of silence for fallen heroes and a fireworks tribute donated by Acquire Settlement Services, LLC, Breezewood VFW Post 8333, Altoona First Savings Bank, Juanita Realty and M&T Trucking.

The fireworks presentation is made possible by Starfire Corporation from Carrolltown.

Organizers said all CDC guidelines are encouraged for the event.

For more information, head to the Breezewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook or the Bedford County Heroes Fund Facebook.

