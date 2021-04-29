Vigil to be held for missing woman as her disappearance gains interest

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After nearly a decade after she went missing, one woman’s disappearance continues to gain more interest.

Fawn Mountain went missing in 2012, and this weekend her family and friends are putting together a vigil ceremony.

They’re hoping the community shows out for Fawn as they continue to share her story.

“Gather everybody that wants answers and wants justice and wants to know what happened to Fawn all in one place and pray for that,” Fawn’s Cousin Bridgette Gill said.

“She has an army behind her now and we are not going to stop until we get some answers,” Fawn’s friend, Kaytee Musselman said.

The vigil is Saturday night from 7:30 to 8:30. It will be held at the Claysburg Community Park, where Fawn went missing.