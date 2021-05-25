Vigil held in State College: Remembering George Floyd

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been one year since the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis Police Officer. It was the moment in history that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and the renewed fight for equal rights.

Across the country, services are being held in Floyd’s remembrance.

In our region, State College has seen protests and marches speaking out against racism and hate. Tonight, the 3/20 Coalition, a social justice group, has organized a vigil for reflection and remembrance.

The group invited the community to gather at Sidney Friedman Parklet at 6:30 tonight, May 25.

To promote healing, there will be a drum circle, a silent march, and a candlelight vigil. They ask the public to bring contributions for a memorial in the park, such as stuffed animals, pictures, and drawings.

The Coalition said it’s a time to grieve all of the Black lives lost this year.