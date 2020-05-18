Viewer Participation: live town hall on Pa.’s efforts to fight COVID-19

(WTAJ) – If you have a question about the coronavirus, now is your chance to ask.
On Wednesday night, WTAJ and our sister stations will be broadcasting a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting focusing on Pennsylvania’s latest efforts to stop the coronavirus.
Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #PATownHall or via email to questions@abc27.com. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts.
The live broadcast will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, Senator Bob Casey, and several others will be there.
Full list of participants
- U.S. Senator Bob Casey
- U.S. Representative Scott Perry
- State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine
- PEMA Director Randy Padfield
- Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak
- Director of Agriculture Russell Redding
- DCED Secretary Dennis Davin
- PA Chamber President Gene Barr