Viewer Participation: live town hall on Pa.’s efforts to fight COVID-19

The town hall will be from 7-8 p.m. May 20

(WTAJ) – If you have a question about the coronavirus, now is your chance to ask.

On Wednesday night, WTAJ and our sister stations will be broadcasting a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting focusing on Pennsylvania’s latest efforts to stop the coronavirus.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #PATownHall or via email to questions@abc27.com. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts.

The live broadcast will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, Senator Bob Casey, and several others will be there.

