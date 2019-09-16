Vietnam War veterans to be recognized at Jaffa Mosque

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vietnam War veterans living in Blair County are getting some well-deserved recognition…

Representative Jim Gregory, with help from other state and federal lawmakers, announced today they’re organizing a ceremony to commemorate the Vietnam War period.

Rocky Blieir, a Vietnam war hero and four-time Superbowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be the guest speaker.

The event will allow all veterans and their families to get a Vietnam veteran lapel pin.

“The Vietnam veterans who are getting older, they’re running out of opportunities to be recognized. They lost so many years and decades of not being recognized and so we want to make sure we take advantage of this maybe one last opportunity to receive the 50th-anniversary pin,” Gregory said.

The event is being held November 8, at the Jaffa Mosque in Altoona.

Doors open at noon.

“I would encourage all Blair County veterans from 1955 to 1975 to consider coming to this event so that we can honor them. This may give them the welcome and gratitude they didn’t experience when they returned home from overseas,” Rep. Lou Schmitt Jr. (R-Blair) said.

RSVPs are required to attend the event.



Those who need a form to RSVP can contact:

Jennifer Mearkle at 814-656-6081 or Jennifer.Mearkle@mail.house.gov,

Deb Pensyl Reasy at 814-695-2398 or dreasy@pahousegop.com.