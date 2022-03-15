CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All veterans and families are being invited to attend a recognition ceremony to honor the services and sacrifices of those from the Vietnam War.

On Tuesday, March 29, the 5th annual Vietnam Era Veteran Recognition Day event will take place at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brief ceremony at 10 a.m.

There will be breakfast and a light lunch provided. There will also be live music by the Three of Hearts Band and musicians from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.

The Greater Pennsylvania Military Preservation Association will be displaying memorabilia (equipment, vehicles, pictures of/from the Vietnam era).

The event is presented by Veteran Community Initiatives Inc., Vietnam Veterans of America #364 and Conemaugh Valley Veterans.