ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony is coming to The James E Van Zandt VA Medical in Altoona on March 29.

The James E Van Zandt VA Medical center, located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard, has teamed up with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 967 and Armed Forces Mothers for the ceremony from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Those who paid the ultimate sacrifice will be honored by a wreath-laying from the representatives from VA leadership, members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 967 and Armed Forces Mothers. Medical Center Director Sigrid Andrew will be a keynote speaker and will present and honor Vietnam Veterans with a special 50th anniversary Commemorative Pin.

“Our Vietnam Veterans bravely served this country, and many did not receive the welcome home they deserved,” Andrew said, “This ceremony is one way to thank and honor their service and sacrifice.”

Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975 eligible to receive a lapel pin at this ceremony regardless of location.

For more information and to RSVP contact (814)-943-9164.