JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Surveillance video lead to the arrest of a Johnstown man who police say violently abused a dog.

Tramale Lockett, 33, punched a one-year-old pit bull and dragged it down Good Street by the neck, according to the Johnstown Police Department. The incident was captured on a neighbor’s Ring video camera and it has been placed into evidence.

Lockett was taken into custody without incident. He faces multiple charges, including animal abuse, neglect of an animal, aggravated animal cruelty and disorderly conduct.

The dog was turned over to the Humane Society of Cambria County for treatment and is expected to survive the injuries, according to police.

“We are outraged by the behavior witnessed in this video. We encourage any individual who observes animal abuse or neglect to make a report with the proper authorities. You are a voice for the voiceless,” the Humane Society said in a statement.

The dog will be cared for at the shelter throughout the legal proceedings and will not be viewable to the public during that time. Anyone who would like to follow along for updates on the dog can visit their website.