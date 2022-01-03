VIDEO: Driver flown to UPMC Altoona after being pulled from crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was flown to UPMC Altoona for her injuries after a rollover crash in Jefferson County.

The driver, a 35-year-old from Indiana, Pa. as driving on Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road on Dec. 28 through Winslow Township when she lost control due to wintery road conditions. She crossed over lanes and left the roadway, hitting a tree before rolling over in her Suzuki.

Reynoldsville Fire Department was quick to the scene and was able to pull the driver from the wreckage. She was then transported to Reynoldsville EMS and placed in a helicopter to be flown to UPMC Altoona.

