VIDEO: Crews respond to fiery crash on Rt 30 in Bedford County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTA) — Crews have been called to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Business Route 30 in Bedford County where the cab of the truck was engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews were called out around 10:50 a.m. Details are limited at this time. We have a crew at the scene.

Part of Business Rt 30/ Lincoln Highway is stopped both ways in the Everett area while emergency crews continue to work.

VIDEO: GARY SIMS

Stick with WTAJ as we continue to update this story with new information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss