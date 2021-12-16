Video captures theft from Altoona Water Authority payment box

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect who was captured on video taking Altoona Water Authority payments from a drop box.

Security footage recorded on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and released by the Altoona Police Department show the unidentified individual approaching the water authority building along 900 Chestnut Avenue at 5 p.m. The suspect is shown opening a customer payment drop box and taking numerous payments.

Police are investigating the incident and are working to determine the number of payments removed from the box and how many times the theft occurred in the past.

Anyone with information that can identify the suspect or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2489 or by sending a private message on their Facebook page.