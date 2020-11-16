Victims, witnesses frustrated with county tech issues during court hearings

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Friday, COVID-19 spikes in Blair County paused jury trials for the rest of 2020.

When the Coronavirus first came to the Commonwealth, county officials implemented new protocols and switched some court proceeding to virtual, using what they called “advantage communication technology.”

Blue Jeans is a video conferencing service that everyone from Blair County commissioners to judges in the courtroom started using back in March.

President Judge Elizabeth Doyle declared a judicial emergency on July 1st, stating the court is encouraged to use technology when reasonably possible and practical.

Atle Walter, Victim/Witness Director, said while the goal is safety, the families she works with are frustrated with lack of audio, video, and closure during court hearings.

“Being in the same room as a defendant and explaining to them what has happened is completely different whenever you’re using it through a computer screen,” she said.

Due to social distancing and crowd restriction, victims end up in a room in the courthouse basement. During one hearing a few weeks ago, Walter said she ran up to the courthouse every three to five minutes due to consistent technical issues.

“This provided so many delayed where we were actually four hours worth of delays, and we were here until 9:30 p.m. that day,” she said.

During that same hearing, the victim’s family and friends shared four laptops in one room, but the issues did not go away.

“It’s hard for them to even show up here and participate, but not even to hear what was going on in a way that should’ve been done is frustrating and you feel for them,” Walter said.

Walter hopes exceptions can be made for victims and immediate family to be in the courtroom when proceedings are going on, which they have a right to participate in.