Victim in hospital after assault

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in critical condition after police say he was body-slammed at a State College hotel.

Police say late Saturday night, Roshon Fields, 24, of Johnstown knocked a man unconscious.

The fight started inside the Ramada Inn off South Atherton street.

Officers said that despite conflicting statements from witnesses, security camera footage showed fields committing assault.

The victim suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed.

He was transported to UPMC Altoona, where he’s still in critical condition.

Fields is behind bars at the Centre County prison facing charges, including aggravated assault and public drunkenness.