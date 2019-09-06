Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Flight 93 memorial

U.S Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence and his mother Nancy Pence Fritsch, right, arrive in Doonbeg, Ireland, Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019. Speaking to reporters in Dublin, where he spent the day, Pence spoke about his personal connection to the village of Doonbeg — the site of both the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel as well as family history. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

SHANKSVILLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Vice President Mike Pence along with U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will be speaking at the eighteenth annual September 11 Observance at Flight 93 National Memorial.

The observance will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at the Memorial Plaza adjacent to the Wall of Names.

Entrance to the memorial will close at sunset on Tuesday, September 10 and will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to allow ample time for parking, the shuttle ride, and to go through security. No backpacks or umbrellas are permitted.

The event will be held rain or shine.