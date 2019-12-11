Vice President in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Beaver County ahead of Tuesdays rally in Hershey.

Pence addressed the crowd at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 128 in Rochester.

The visit comes just a short time after President Trump toured a shell plant touting the administrations role in energy deverlopment.

Pence also addressed the impeachment inquiry against President Trump saying in part he believes its a disgrace.

According to The Daily American, the Vice President also made an unannounced stop in Somerset.

Pence took the time to greet voters there and shake hands with kids at the Summit Diner along North Center Avenue.