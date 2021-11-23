VFW robbed of over $11k, troopers searching for suspect

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Clearfield are searching for a suspect after VFW post 7043 was robbed out of more than $11,000 dollars when their safe was stolen.

The theft happened Nov. 17 when the pictured actor used keys to get into the VFW at 1400 Railroad Street in Coalport. Once inside, they removed a safe that had somewhere between $11,000 and $14,000 inside of it.







Anyone with information or if you can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.