HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Veterans are invited to attend a workshop that will feature a Department of Veterans Affairs Officer.

At the Frank P. Hommon American Legion Post 024 located in Huntingdon County the VA representative will be there to answer any questions about benefits that veterans and their families may have. Below are examples of some FAQs and topics that may be asked about.

Veteran benefit questions:

What can I apply for? Compensation or pension, adding dependants?

How do I get my DD214/Discharge paperwork form?

How do I apply for addition benefits for my family?

Burial questions- Military honors, receive an American Flag:

Burial in a national cementary.

Pre-burial for a national cemetary.

State and county benefits:

Emergency assisatnce

Real estate tax exemption

Driver’s license (Real ID with Veteran designation)

Veteran’s discounts

Fishing and gaming license (who to contact).

The workshop will begin at 11 a.m. and does not have a set time to end.