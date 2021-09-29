Veterans wanted to take part in Altoona’s Veterans Day parade

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Organizers of Altoona’s Veterans Day Parade are extending an invitation for all veterans to join in this year’s parade that is taking part in Downtown Altoona on Nov. 13.

Line up for the parade will be at 10 a.m. and the actual start time will be 10:30 a.m. All veterans are asked to take part in the parade so there will be a bus provided for those who would feel more comfortable riding. A service will take place following the parade at 11th Avenue and 14th Street.

No phone calls are allowed to be used to sign up. Instead, those interested In signing up are supposed to send a letter to Commander Lloyd Peck at 2000 Pleasent Valley Boulevard, Altoona, PA16602, by Nov. 1.