ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An enrollment fair for veterans is coming to the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center in Altoona on July 14 and you could get a free ticket to the Altoona Curve game later that night

The enrollment will take place in the main parking lot of the Altoona VA Medical Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will also feature The Altoona Curve mascot Loco and “Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act,” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Food Vendors, including Belly Busters, will be there as well.

Any Veteran who enrolls during the event will receive a free Altoona Curve ticket to attend the game that evening at PNG Field.

The event includes enrollment specialists and Veteran Service Officers to assist Veterans with enrolling into the VA for healthcare and service-connected disability claims.

The event will also include representatives from Whole Health, Women’s Health, Mental Health, and Connected Care.

“Our mission is to ensure that all Veterans within our community receive the healthcare they earned, ” said Medical Director Sigrid Andrew. “With the help of our local community, we are creating a fun event that everyone in the family can enjoy, while Veterans learn how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, along with its five community based outpatient clinics (CBOC), provides care to 27,000 Veterans within our 14-county catchment area. Those CBOCs are in Dubois, Johnstown, Huntingdon, State College, and Indiana.