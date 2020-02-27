Veterans memorial planned for Treasure Lake

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A group in Treasure Lake has plans to create a memorial to recognize and honor veterans in the community.

After hosting a Memorial Day service at the gazebo here in Treasure Lake, a committee decided to move forward with creating a permanent memorial.

“We have a lot of veterans here at the lake, we have guests who come in who are veterans, and we think this is a feature we need here at the lake,” committee chair Susan Gelfand said.

The Treasure Lake Grant and Fundraising committee has a goal to raise $25,000 for the memorial.

Right now, they’re still working on a design and location. What it will come down to most is the support they receive.

“We have several locations picked out. So depending on how well the community helps back us on this project will determine the location and how big or small this memorial will be,” Gelfand said.

The committee hopes to complete work on the project in around eight months.

As one of their first fundraisers, they’re inviting the community to a Leap Year Dance Saturday at Lakeview Lodge featuring two local bands.

“We’re going to have refreshments and we’re having basket raffles and a 50/50, of course, trying to generate some funds towards this project that we think is very needed here at the Lake,” committee member Joyce Whaling said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance runs from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Tickets are $10 and $5 for veterans.

The next fundraiser is a St. Patrick’s Day buffet. That will be held on March 17 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The cost is $16 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Kids under 3 are free.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Property Owners Association Office.