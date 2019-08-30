Veterans memorial park project underway in Jefferson County

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A veterans memorial park is in the beginning stages in Reynoldsville.

The project would bring the different war monuments around town into a central location.

The project started because of Reynoldsville American Legion Commander Francis Caltagarone’s work beginning 25 years ago.

“There was nothing in this town to honor the ones that died in service,” Caltagarone said. “So I said let’s do something about it.”

Caltagarone took on projects within the Legion and in the community.

He was instrumental in getting the war memorial installed in front of the post office in 1997.

Now the Legion and a committee of community members want to put all of Reynoldsville’s memorials together.

“The community was looking for a permanent place for the canons that used to be in front of the high school, the civil war monument, and the monuments in front of the post office,” Legion financial officer Dan Edwards said.

The plan is to construct Kenneth L. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street.

It will take the place of two blighted buildings.

The park will feature the monuments along with an amphitheater for community events.

It’s expected to take around two years to complete.

“We’re hoping, since Francis has been working on it for 20 plus years, we think we have a head start on it,” Edwards said.

The estimated cost of the project is $300,000.

Anyone wishing to donate can deliver a check to the American Legion, the Reynoldsville Community Association or to the Legion’s account at S&T Bank in Reynoldsville. Put “war memorial” as the check memo.

The next park committee meeting will be September 4 at 7 p.m. at the Reynoldsville American Legion.