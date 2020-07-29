Veterans Leadership Program hosts food drive in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank teamed up for their third food drive in Johnstown today.

Veterans and their families each received boxes of fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food and organizers say they served around 200 families.

“The mission of the Veteran’s Leadership Program is to empower veterans to navigate the transitions of life so whether it’s a need of employment, whether it’s a need of food, whether it’s a need of housing…we are here to support our veterans. That is our mission and the mission continues whether we’re in a pandemic or not,” said Kim Portser with the Veterans Leadership Program.

She says the next food drive is set for August 31.