Veterans Leadership Program holds monthly food drive for veterans and their families

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program (VLP) and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank teamed up for their monthly food drive today.

More than 200 veterans and their families were served food at the Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown. The boxes included fresh, frozen and shelf-stable food.

Director of Public Relations with VLP, Melissa Ernst, says serving the community through these food drives is nothing new for the program.

“There’s such a greater need for our services right now but we’ve been serving veterans for almost 40 years. Our mission continues whether there’s a pandemic or not.”

She says the next food drive is set for the November 19 at 1 p.m.