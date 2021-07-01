Veterans host July 10 benefit for destroyed Huntingdon Co. American Legion

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been almost three months since fire destroyed a Huntingdon County American Legion Post. Now, veterans across the area are coming together to help their neighbors in the Mapleton Borough rise from the ashes.

“It was heartbreaking because you could almost tell by the comments of the firefighters that it was gonna be a total loss,” said Jim Singer, commander of American Legion Post 520 Alexandria.

Flags, photos, and irreplaceable memorabilia were lost to flames.

“A lot of our members talked that day about, what if it were to happen to our club,” said Singer.

“The veterans of Mapleton have nowhere to go right now,” said Bill Benson, commander of Sons of the American Legion Post 150 Petersburg.





So, the Sons of the American Legion Petersburg, the American Legion Alexandria, and the Petersburg Fire Hall Catering Club joined forces and got to work.

On Saturday, July 10, from noon to 6 p.m., they will host an afternoon of food and music at the American Legion in Alexandria, 302 Sixth Street.

A donation of $20 will get you a plate of their pig roast, sides, dessert, and a drink. The meal is also available to-go.

There will be lotteries and raffles.

“Come with full pockets, leave with empty pockets,” said Benson.

Plus, a live performance from singer Whey Jennings from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

You must be 21 or over to enter the event. Tickets are available at the Legion Post 520 Alexandria, Legion Post 150 Petersburg, or Petersburg Catering Club, and all other donations are welcome.

The Mapleton American Legion said they’re extremely grateful for the support of their neighbors.

“As a veteran, as a veterans organization, it’s just something we have to do, it’s an obligation we have, to support our comrades,” said Singer.