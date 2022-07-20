CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be hosting a veterans food drive on Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ebensburg Walmart.

Food items collected include, but are not limited to:

Canned goods

Canned meats

Heat and serve meals

Rice meals

Snacks

Cheese

Meat

Drinks and drink mixes

Coffee

Other items needed include, but are not limited to:

Paper goods

Hygiene products

Small kitchen appliances (blenders, mixers, coffee pots, etc.)

Gift cards

They’re also collecting electric razors, pressure cookers, air fryers, food saver machines and bags.

“As our efforts continue, we find more and more people in need every day,” the non-profit said on its website. “We have been on a mission to get as much food as we can, as the demand continues to rise.”

Founding Board and Executive Director Ron Shawley said volunteers pick up the items and deliver them to veterans, especially those who are homebound.

To learn about picking up these items for veterans or volunteering, contact their office.

The non-profit is also collecting any used unwanted photo and video cameras and related equipment for its after-school program, where they teach students photography skills.

Those interested in getting involved can ask their workplace if it would run its own food drive.