Veterans Day ceremonies, parades across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — On, Thursday, Nov. 11, the country will be honoring the men and women of the U.S. military for their service and sacrifice.

Many communities across Central Pa. will be celebrating Veterans Day with parades and ceremonies. Here is a list of some events taking place in our area.

Altoona

The city of Altoona will host a Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony is also scheduled to take place after the parade at 11th Avenue & 14th Street at Robert E. Laws Veterans Mall. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Bedford County

Bedford County will be celebrating Veterans Day with a ceremony and parade on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Bedford American Legion will host the ceremony in front of the Bedford County Courthouse at 11 a.m. The parade will take place on Juliana Street which will be closed from Penn Street to John Street starting at 10 a.m.

Brookville Area School District

The Brookville Area School District will be inviting veterans and their families to participate in a parade on Thursday, Nov. 11. The parade will travel down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. where community members will cheer on and celebrate their service. A rain date is set for Friday, Nov. 12.

Downtown Johnstown

The city of Johnstown will be holding a Veterans Day parade on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. on Main Street. The parade is sponsored by Conemaugh Valley Veterans.

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, Johnstown

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is partnering with Conemaugh Health System to hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center along Scalp Avenue in Johnstown. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

St. Marys

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating Veterans Day with a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Diamond beginning at 11 a.m.

Windber Borough

The borough of Windber will celebrate Veterans Day with a parade and services on Thursday, Nov. 11 to be held at the Windber Veterans Park. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The speaker at this year’s celebration is Sergeant First Class Brian J. Reighard, Jr. He is a combat veteran of four overseas tours of duty.