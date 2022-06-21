BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ten area veterans were given a special gift Tuesday to honor and thank them for their service.

The Patriotic Piecemakers of PA presented veterans James Amigh, Ronald Cunningham, Peter Herncane, Kenneth Partner, Howard Reese, Lawrence Rodland, Edward A. Steinbugl, Charles Strobert, Samuel E. Stuby and Theresa Zajac with handmade Quilts of Valor at the Marian Heights development in Hollidaysburg.

The group’s membership coordinator Connie Shaw said each quilt given away is a special occasion and anyone can nominate a veteran for a quilt.

“It’s very heartfelt. Every single one we give is special because you recognize for all they did, because freedom is not free and if we didn’t have all these service guys protecting our country, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Shaw said.

The quilts are made in partnership with the Quilts of Valor Foundation to help provide comfort to service members that were affected by war.

More information about Connie and her quilt shop can be found on her website.