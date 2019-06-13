JOHNSTOWN (WTAJ) — A local organization wants to honor WWII veterans in Cambria County.
Veteran community initiatives incorporated is hosting an appreciation luncheon for those veterans.
It’s being held at the mirage banquet facility in Johnstown on Thursday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Seating is limited, so veterans and one guest can register in advance by contacting the VCI office.
Veterans Appreciation Luncheon
