Veterans appreciation breakfast to be held in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) is hosting an appreciation breakfast for veterans in Johnstown on Nov. 4.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m at Anthony’s Restaurant (725 Scalp Ave). Registration is required to attend.

The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy will be a special guest at the breakfast. He was the first Iraq War veteran elected to Congress and the former Acting Secretary of the Army.

Any veterans interested in attending can register online.