Veteran looking to give home away to fellow service member

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Korean War veteran who recently moved out of the area is looking to give away his home to a fellow service member. He and his neighbor have teamed up to make sure the house is never sold, but continues to be passed down to veterans.

On Brookwood Drive in Eldorado, Janet Wrey is an acting real estate agent, helping her former neighbor, Army veteran Walt Metzgar, find a fellow vet to take over his home.

“It’s not about making money. It’s about giving something to someone who appreciates it and who really needs a place to live,” Metzgar said.

While living next to Janet, Walt started getting sick. His neighbor stepped up.

“She was like my guardian angel. When I got sick and couldn’t do things for myself, she was always there for me,” Metzgar said.

She took him to doctor’s appointments and brought him whatever he needed.

“Somedays he’d say, ‘I really want a whopper, I really would like one.’ And even though he was diabetic, I would get him what he would want,” Wrey said.

After his health continued to decline, Walt moved last November to live with family in Tannersville. Before leaving, he made a request, the home must go to a veteran in need.

“There’s a lot of veterans who really need a place to live, they can’t afford to buy a place…and as long as they can pass the criteria for the park and can pay the lot rent and everything, why not give it to somebody who needs it,” Metzgar said.

The house, a one bedroom, one bathroom, is up-to-date and recently renovated.

Walt wanted to make sure before he left that whoever takes over feels at home and gives back to the military family.

Anyone interested in the home can call Walt at his number is 814-414-7555.