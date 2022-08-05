BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be conducting an ongoing Veterans Food Drive at the Altoona Sam`s Club.
They will be collecting all food items, paper goods, hygiene products and small kitchen appliances. Supplies are very low at this time and so they are seeking additional support.
Here is a list of the suggested items for donaiton:
- Canned goods
- Canned meats
- Heat & serve meals
- Rice meals
- Snacks
- Cheese
- Meat
- Coffee,
- Drink mixes
- Paper goods
- Hygiene products
- Small kitchen appliances (blender, mixer, etc.)
- Other items you feel can be used.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
For more information or questions you can contact Ron Shawley at 814-242-6123.