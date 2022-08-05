BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be conducting an ongoing Veterans Food Drive at the Altoona Sam`s Club.

They will be collecting all food items, paper goods, hygiene products and small kitchen appliances. Supplies are very low at this time and so they are seeking additional support.

Here is a list of the suggested items for donaiton:

Canned goods

Canned meats

Heat & serve meals

Rice meals

Snacks

Cheese

Meat

Coffee,

Drink mixes

Paper goods

Hygiene products

Small kitchen appliances (blender, mixer, etc.)

Other items you feel can be used.

For more information or questions you can contact Ron Shawley at 814-242-6123.