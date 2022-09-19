CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting an enrollment fair and all veterans are encouraged to attend and apply.

The enrollment fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Johnstown Outpatient Clinic. Veterans will be shown how to enroll in the VA for healthcare and disability claims.

The enrollment fair will feature food trucks, a live radio broadcast, and Chopper (the mascot for the Johnstown Tomahawks).

Any veteran who enrolls during the event will receive a free ticket voucher to attend any Johnstown Tomahawks game during the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The Johnstown Outpatient Clinic is located at 598 Galleria Drive.