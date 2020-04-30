Veteran Community Initiatives are giving back to veterans in a time of need

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veteran Community Initiatives are giving back to veterans in our community through recent grant money.

The money awarded from the Payroll Protection Program, The 1889 Foundation and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans and were all able to put together $20,000 for local veterans.

200 veterans will be given $100 if they qualify based on the following criteria.

You must be a United States veteran (to include National Guard and/or Reserves) with an honorable or general discharge that can be verified by providing a copy of your DD-214 or NGB-22 along with attached VCI intake. The veteran must reside in VCI’s 14 county area of operations: Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Mifflin or Somerset County. The veteran must provide proof of job loss, layoff, reduced hours, salary reduction or other resulting negative employment/economic occurrence.

The organization says there are about 70,000 veterans in the 14 counties they cover and hope to reach as many as possible.

“I think it was just a perfect example of working together to help our veterans. We want to make a significant difference right away and this was where it was most needed,” says Tom Caulfield, President and Director the Veteran Community Initiatives.

More information on how to apply and donate can by found on their website by clicking here.