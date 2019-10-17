Veteran and his family help others find healthy escape from daily hardships

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since returning from service, Jeff Campbell has struggled with Multiple Sclerosis.

Back in 2016, he and his wife, Aimee, were given a completely accessible home thanks to a nonprofit and a lot of community support.

Now, they want to create a place for families like theirs where they can feel free of any boundaries.

Aimee and Jeff Campbell have six children, many who have special needs, ranging from Autism to Rheumatoid Arthritis.

“We know there are a lot of families out there who are going through the same struggles we are,” Aimee said.

The Campbells wanted to give back to their community in some way. They were inspired after their children went to a camp that made them feel included, despite their health issues.

“(It was amazing) to see my kids have a smile on their face, to see them so excited about being with other kids,” Aimee said.

That’s why Aimee and Jeff wanted to start Camp Liberty: a place where anyone facing health challenges, including physical, mental, and behavioral health, can connect and feel supported and loved as equals by creating special adventures for special people.

“They are absolutely excited, beyond excited about building the camp so, we’re really happy about it and excited,” Aimee said.

Camp Liberty is in the early stages of development. There will be a gala next summer, June 13 at the Casino at Lakemont, to help raise money to buy the land for the camp. Tickets go on sale on November 1, and spots are available for sponsors, as well as donations of basket items and silent auction items. For more information about their plans, click here to go to their website.