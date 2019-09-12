VetAdvisor looking to fill 40 more positions in Cambria County

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — VetAdvisor Powered by Three Wire Systems has hired more than 60 workers in Cambria County over the last two months.

The company is still looking to fill 40 more positions. VetAdvisor helps provide mental health and wellness coaching to veterans. They take around 30,000 calls on a monthly basis.

Executive Vice President, Jennifer Christman, says they are looking for people who are able to connect well with veterans and have a background in customer service.

