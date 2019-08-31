Vet Advisor looking to hire more than 50 people

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area company is expanding its workforce in Cambria County.

Vet Advisor just hired 40 workers and is looking to bring on 55 more.

Vet Advisor, which is located in Johnstown, provides mental health and wellness coaching to veterans.

With the company’s rapid growth, Executive Vice President Jennifer Christman says they are looking for people who are able to connect well with others especially veterans.

“Backgrounds in human services or behavioral health services. We also look for individuals who may have had contact center or customer service experience in the past.” Jennifer Christman, Executive Vice President, Behavioral Health Programs

Christman says representatives will be at Sunday’s Cambria County Fair and Wednesday’s Altoona Career Fair, to talk about more about the open positions.