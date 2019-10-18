Verizon outage causes issues nationwide

A Verizon outage caused issues nationwide Thursday, including central Pennsylvania.

Downdetector, a website that shows service outages, is showing an outage for Verizon across parts of the country, mostly in the Northeast.

Map from Downdetector. Note: Map is accurate as of 8:25 p.m., October 17. For a real time map, visit the Downdetector website.

According to our news partners, the Centre Daily Times, a representative from the Bellefonte Verizon store said they are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it.

Verizon has not made an official statement, but on Twitter, they told a customer that the issue has been resolved and restarting the device should fix the problem.