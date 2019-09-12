Venue of Merging Arts to host Golden Oldies Show

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Venue of Merging Arts (V.O.M.A) is hosting its 10th anniversary Golden Oldies Show in Johnstown.

The show features the Pittsburgh Belairs, That Oldies Band, Buddy Dee and The Renegades.

Organizers say it will be a memorable night of listening and dancing to all of the best Doo-Wop, Motown and Rock-n-Roll hits of the 1950s and 1960s.

Tickets are $25 a person and include a buffet. Tickets can be purchased by calling Joe Magistro, 814-421-2082, or Todd Shaffer, 815-495-8158.

The event will take place at the Masonic Temple at 130 Valley Pike Saturday, September 14, from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.