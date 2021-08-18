Vendors wanted for Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is holding the 3rd Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival on September 11th and 12th at the Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg.

As they finish up getting ready, they are in need of some more craft vendors and non-profits.

The festival will include an opening ceremony to honor veterans, special speakers for 9-11, and some fun activites like a car show, live music, and Civil War reenactors.

This veterans support group helps veterans year-round through food drives, hiking and biking trails, and a veterans memorial, but this is their biggest event.

One of the organizers said it’s important to remember history and celebrate the heroes who fought for our country.

“So that history is remembered so we dont repeat some of the mistakes we made, but to also celebrate some of those people that were heroes during those times, to provide outdoor activities for the veterans so we can continue to support them because they have done so much for us,” Laurel Highlands Historical Village Secretary-Treasurer Patti Defibaugh said.

Visit the group’s website to find out how you can apply to be a vendor.